2025 budget amendment submission targeted for February, budget 2026 to Parliament in May | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs has provided Parliament with a planning schedule for the 2026 national budget and the outstanding 2025 budget amendment, outlining key milestones that run from January through May 2026 and stressing an intention to tighten the overall budget cycle.

In formal correspondence to Parliament President MP Sarah Wescot-Williams, the minister indicated that 2026 will also be used to strengthen preparations for the 2027 cycle by improving internal alignment early in the year, with a focus on ensuring the Council of Ministers is aligned on budgetary thresholds within the first quarter.

Planning timeline: 2025 budget amendment

January 12, 2026: Advice from the Council of Advice received

Advice from the Council of Advice received January 16, 2026: Draft “Nader Rapport” sent to the Department of Legal Affairs and Legislation

Draft “Nader Rapport” sent to the Department of Legal Affairs and Legislation January 30, 2026: Advice from the Department of Legal Affairs and Legislation received

Advice from the Department of Legal Affairs and Legislation received February 3, 2026: Budget amendment scheduled for approval at the Council of Ministers

Budget amendment scheduled for approval at the Council of Ministers February 9, 2026:Budget amendment to be submitted to Parliament

Planning timeline: 2026 budget

January 20, 2026: Budget scheduled for approval at the Council of Ministers

Budget scheduled for approval at the Council of Ministers January 23, 2026: Request advice from the Department of Legal Affairs and Legislation

Request advice from the Department of Legal Affairs and Legislation January 23, 2026: Request Article 11 Rft advice from Cft

Request Article 11 Rft advice from Cft February 6, 2026: Advice from the Department of Legal Affairs and Legislation received

Advice from the Department of Legal Affairs and Legislation received February 6, 2026: Advice of Cft received

Advice of Cft received February 17, 2026: Budget scheduled again for approval at the Council of Ministers

Budget scheduled again for approval at the Council of Ministers February 23, 2026: Budget submitted to the Council of Advice for advice

Budget submitted to the Council of Advice for advice April 6, 2026: Advice from the Council of Advice received

Advice from the Council of Advice received April 17, 2026: Draft “Nader Rapport” sent to the Department of Legal Affairs and Legislation

Draft “Nader Rapport” sent to the Department of Legal Affairs and Legislation May 1, 2026: Advice from the Department of Legal Affairs and Legislation received

Advice from the Department of Legal Affairs and Legislation received May 12, 2026: Budget scheduled for approval at the Council of Ministers

Budget scheduled for approval at the Council of Ministers May 18, 2026:Budget to be submitted to Parliament

The planning note also flags that the government does not control Parliament’s internal handling timelines, and that once a budget is submitted, Central Committee meetings and Public Meetings may take two to three weeks, followed by an additional two to three weeks to establish the final text and complete ratification after approval.

By law, the Government of Sint Maarten must submit its draft annual budget to Parliament by September 1st of the year before the budget is for (e.g., September 1, 2025, for the 2026 budget).

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/2025-budget-amendment-submission-targeted-for-february-budget-2026-to-parliament-in-may