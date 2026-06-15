2026 National Budget reaches Parliament as summer recess nears | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The draft national budget for St. Maarten for the service year 2026 has now reached Parliament, after completing the regular and required steps before being formally submitted for parliamentary handling.

The next step now rests with the President of Parliament, who will have to determine how and when the budget debate will be scheduled. That decision may not be straightforward, as Parliament’s summer recess is approaching and could complicate the usual flow of budget handling, including the central committee meetings, rounds of questions and answers, and the final public debate.

The timing is also significant because St. Maarten’s national budget is supposed to be submitted to Parliament in September of the preceding year. In practical terms, that means the 2027 national budget is due to be presented in September 2026.

With the 2026 budget only now reaching Parliament, attention will likely turn not only to the content of the budget itself, but also to how Parliament manages its schedule and how government prepares to avoid another compressed budget cycle for 2027.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/2026-national-budget-reaches-parliament-as-summer-recess-nears