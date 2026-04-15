2026 St. Maarten Biodiversity Fest Scheduled for April 25-26 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Nature Foundation St. Maarten has officially announced that the 2026 St. Maarten Biodiversity Fest will take place on Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26, 2026, offering a weekend of engaging, educational, and family-friendly activities centered on the island’s rich natural environment.

Organized by Nature Foundation St. Maarten and sponsored by Vogelbescherming Nederland, the two-day event is being held with the support of local partners, including Les Fruits de Mer and The Scuba Shop. Several environmental organizations will also participate, making the festival a broad collaborative effort aimed at promoting environmental awareness and appreciation for the island’s biodiversity.

Residents and visitors of all ages are invited to take part in the festivities. Organizers noted, however, that several activities will have limited capacity and will require advance registration.

The festival program features three activities on Saturday and two on Sunday, giving participants a range of opportunities to explore and better understand St. Maarten’s diverse ecosystems.

According to Nature Foundation St. Maarten, the annual event is designed to help a wider audience discover, learn about, and better appreciate the importance of protecting healthy biodiversity. The foundation said the Biodiversity Fest encourages both residents and visitors to celebrate the island’s natural heritage through a series of engaging and educational initiatives.

The festival will begin on Saturday, April 25, with a beginner-friendly hike to the natural pools in the Point Blanche area. Following the hike, participants will be transported by free shuttle to Amuseum Naturalis, where they will enjoy an interactive exploration of the world of snails while also taking part in activities connected to the Endemic Species Festival. Saturday’s program will conclude with a family-friendly evening activity focused on nocturnal animals and their habitats.

On Sunday, April 26, participants will gather at The Scuba Shop in Simpson Bay for a guided snorkeling tour highlighting the island’s underwater ecosystems and their connection to coastal biodiversity. The 2026 Biodiversity Fest will wrap up later that day with an ocean documentary screening at Van Dorp Spaces in Simpson Bay.

Nature Foundation St. Maarten encouraged interested persons to register early and to follow its official channels for updates and additional information.

For more information about the 2026 St. Maarten Biodiversity Fest and other upcoming activities, visit the Nature Foundation St. Maarten website or follow its social media pages. Interested persons may also contact the foundation by email atinfo@naturefoundationsxm.orgor by telephone at+1 (721) 544-4267.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/2026-st-maarten-biodiversity-fest-scheduled-for-april-25-26