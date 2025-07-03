Police confiscate scooters in multiple district controls

PHILIPSBURG- Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) carried out scooter controls in multiple districts on July 1st 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety and ensure vehicle compliance. During the operation, five scooters were confiscated due to the absence of required documentation.

KPSM reminds the public that all scooter and motorcycle riders must have the necessary legal and safety requirement in order to operate on public roads.

These documents & Safety Gear consist of:

✅Paid Road Tax Receipt

✅Valid Insurance

✅Technical Inspection Documents

✅Bill of sale

✅Registered License Plates

✅Helmets (mandatory safety gear).

Police are also urging scooter and bike riders to avoid reckless riding, which continues to be a serious concern on the island. Dangerous behavior on the road not only risks the rider’s life but also puts other road users in harm’s way.

KPSM will maintain regular controls and enforce the law against non-compliance and unsafe behavior on the roads. This in order to promote safer roads for everyone.

Source: Press Releaae