Fines issued during ongoing traffic controls

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) conducted a routine traffic control during the afternoon hours of Monday, July 7th 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to promote road safety and enforce traffic regulations.

During the operation, a total of 35 vehicles were stopped and checked at various control points. Five fines were issued for different traffic violations, including: failure to wear a seatbelt, operating a vehicle without valid insurance and driving a vehicle without a valid inspection certificate.

These checks are part of KPSM’s continued commitment to ensuring that all motorists comply with traffic laws for the safety of all road users. KPSM, reminds all drivers to regularly inspect their vehicles, ensure proper documentation, and adhere to all safety measures, including wearing seatbelts at all times.

