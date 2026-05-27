23rd Annual St. Martin Book Fair to Spotlight Growth of Local Literature | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY/MARIGOT, St. Martin–Preparations are in high gear for the 23rd annual St. Martin Book Fair, which will be held June 5 and 6, 2026, under the theme “Soualiga Flambo.” This year’s edition will place special focus on St. Martin authors and the growth of local writing, publishing, book sales, and literary readings across the island.

Organized by Conscious Lyrics Foundation in collaboration with University of St. Martin, Computech, and SOS Radio 95.9 FM, the St. Martin Book Fair continues its long-standing tradition as “a book fair for the entire family.” The 2026 program will bring together authors, readers, educators, students, families, and lovers of literature for two days of readings, discussions, workshops, book sales, signings, ceremonies, and cultural celebration.

Book Fair Committee head and literary festival coordinator Shujah Reiph, along with committee member Cindy Peters, are among the team preparing this year’s event. Reiph noted that when the St. Martin Book Fair began in 2003, organizers had barely six weeks to put the event together and were able to secure more authors from abroad than on-island writers. At that time, only three St. Martin authors with published books were showcased, including Daniella Jeffry and Louie Laveist.

Peters said the literary landscape has changed significantly since then.

“In 2026, we can easily draw from a list of at least 40 St. Martin authors, both self-published writers and those with books released by publishers,” Peters said.

That growth is at the heart of this year’s theme, “Soualiga Flambo,” which invites the community to celebrate St. Martin’s expanding body of literature and the writers who continue to carry the island’s stories, history, language, identity, and imagination forward.

The Book Fair opens on Friday, June 5, at 7:30 p.m. at Heritage House in Spring Garden, Colombier, with the official opening ceremony. The program will include guest readings, the introduction of new books, and a keynote address by Fabian A. Badejo, author and journalist.

The main Book Fair day will be held on Saturday, June 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the University of St. Martin, Soualiga Road, Great Bay. Activities will include a children’s room, storytelling, book sales, authors’ signings, exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and the Presidents Forum.

The fair will conclude on Saturday, June 6, from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the University of St. Martin with a literary evening and closing ceremony. The evening program will feature readings of poetry and fiction by St. Martin authors, along with an award presentation.

For more information, interested persons may contact consciouslyrics@yahoo.com or call 590 690 30 73 66.

In photo: Shujah Reiph, CLF President, St. Martin Book Fair Coordinator and Cindy Peters, CLF Vice President, BFC member.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/23rd-annual-st-martin-book-fair-to-spotlight-growth-of-local-literature