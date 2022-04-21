3% increase in crimes recorded by the gendarmerie | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: 2948 is the number of crimes and misdemeanors that the Gendarmerie Company of St. Martin and St. Barts recorded in 2021 on the two islands*. This is 73 more than in 2020 (+3%), bearing in mind that 2020 had seen a decrease in crimes and misdemeanors due to the confinement (-176 compared to 2019).

Since 2012, this is the fourth year they have been below the 3,000 mark.

The most common events are still criminal or correctional intentional battery: 386 in 2021 in both islands, about 20 more than in 2020 or 2019. Overall since 2014, the number of cases has been between 360 and 390 per year. In 2012 and 2013, they were over 420.

The second type of facts dealt with by the gendarmes is car theft, mainly in St. Martin. 250 thefts were recorded in 2021. However, these are the facts whose occurrence decreased the most last year (-34%). In 2020 and 2019, they were the first events dealt with.

Assault and battery and auto theft accounted for 21% of the cases handled by the gendarmes, compared to 25% in 2020.

The third most common type of crime last year was fraud and breach of trust: 173 complaints were filed, a ten-year high. One more complaint per week was filed than in 2020. In the years 2012-2014, this was the thirteenth type of crime handled with some 75 cases per year. Today it is 2.3 times more. In addition, a dozen more threats and blackmail for extortion were noted, for a total of 45 complaints.

Four facts are in strong increase: attacks on dignity and personality with 100 complaints against 66 in 2020 or 69 in 2019; violence, mistreatment and abandonment of children (71 against 48 and 50); attempted homicide for a reason other than theft (17 against 9 and 8) and shoplifting (18 against 6 the last 2 years).

Burglaries in principal residences are stable: 44 against 45 in 2020 or 43 in 2019.

* Source: Ministry of the Interior

