38th edition of the Bucket Regatta from March 22 to 24, 2024: actions to follow for sea users | FAXINFO

Saint-Barthélemy is preparing to experience, in its maritime waters, the 38th edition of the very famous “Bucket Regatta” from March 22 to 24, 2024.

The Bucket Regatta is a large-scale competition which takes place in the maritime waters of the island of Saint-Barthélemy. A declaration of a nautical event was recorded by the Territorial Unit of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy of the Guadeloupe Maritime Directorate: this visa, available at the Prefecture, presents in particular the routes planned during the different days of competition.

Alongside the means specific to the organization of this regatta, maritime surveillance and the safeguarding of life at sea will be ensured by the State through the deployment of human and nautical resources from maritime customs and the sea department. this will be combined with the nautical resources of the Territorial Environment Agency of the Collectivity of Saint-Barthélemy, particularly in the context of monitoring potential interactions between participating vessels and the marine mammals currently present in our waters.

On this occasion, the Prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin wishes to inform the population about the supervision of this event and reminds on this occasion of some safety instructions:

• Spectators of this regatta are asked to please respect a sufficient distance from the competing vessels or the race committee vessels;

• It is prohibited for any nautical means (ship, windsurfing, kite surfing, jet ski or any other type of boat) to use the maritime routes taken by the participants of this regatta at the time of their passage;

• any infraction noted will be subject to the sanctions provided for in particular by the transport code and the sports code.

Good luck to all participants and good show to everyone else.

