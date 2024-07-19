4th edition of the Anse Marcel mini market | FAXINFO

For its 4th edition, the now traditional Mini Market of Anse Marcel is joining forces with the Club les Vieilles Soupapes to offer an exhibition of vintage cars this Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m.

AC Cobra, 4L, Chevrolet, Méhari or even Porsche, there are around twenty vehicles that will delight young and old alike. At the same time, the Les Acacias gallery offers various special promotions and activities including the free Kids Zone in partnership with Caribbean Amusement, the roller rink in partnership with Rinky Rolls, its mini market (fresh produce, local crafts and garage sale) and tasting of Bologna rum. The day will end with a Backgammon tournament, a giant Paella and karaoke evening in a friendly and festive tavern atmosphere.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/4eme-edition-des-mini-market-de-lanse-marcel/