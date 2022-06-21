535 people were able to benefit from a professional interview | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The job caravan – Job Dating Tourism – helped to bring together many people seeking employment in the tourism sector with professionals in the sector.

Thanks to the fruitful partnership between the community of Saint Martin, the State, Pôle Emploi, the CCISM and the Mission Locale, the Job Dating Tourism 2022 was successful.

On Wednesday, June 15, 175 people were interviewed in Quartier d’Orléans, 70 people on June 16 in Sandy-Ground and 290 people on June 17 in Marigot.

The President of the Collectivity Louis Mussington, the 3rd Vice President in charge of Human Development, Dominique Louisy, and the President of the Training, Employment and Apprenticeship Commission, Martine Beldor, would like to warmly thank all of the partners, in particular the French State, which is financing this program alongside the Collectivity, within the framework of the Investment Pact in Skills.

Thanks to the Tourism Club and the FTPE association for their involvement as well as to the technical teams who organized and coordinated these three meetings with professionalism and unfailing energy.

The next meeting is scheduled for the end of July for the training forum.

The post 535 people were able to benefit from a professional interview appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/06/21/535-people-were-able-to-benefit-from-a-professional-interview/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/06/21/535-people-were-able-to-benefit-from-a-professional-interview/