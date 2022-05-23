8 year old girl severely injured in vehicle accident | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: An eight-year-old girl is in hospital with severe injuries, including a damaged kidney, after she walked onto A.Th. IllidgeRoad while absorbed in her digital tablet on Saturday, May 21, around 8:55pm. Police is still investigating this serious incident.

According to the preliminary police investigation, the child crossed onto the road without paying attention as the driver of a Hyundai i10 was driving by. The impact left the pedestrian with a damaged kidney, head and arm injuries.

Notified via Police Central Dispatch of the incident, several police patrols and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the scene. The child received ...



Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/05/23/8-year-old-girl-severely-injured-in-vehicle-accident/