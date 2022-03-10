A book and CD swap organized on Sun. at the Grand St. Martin | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: During the flea market of the Grand Saint-Martin restaurant, the Rotary Club of Saint-Martin North is organizing a book and CD sale on Sunday, March 13, from 9am to 1pm, to benefit its local humanitarian projects.

Come out and support this worthy cause. Parking available on the waterfront, via the Galisbay bypass.

