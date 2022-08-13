A car crashes into a physiotherapist office in Hope Estate | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: On Friday, August 12th, shortly after 8:30 am, the police responded to a report of a car accident on Sugar Cane Street in Hope Estate.

While trying to make a maneuver, a driver seemingly made a mistake with her pedals, propelling her car into the window of the business in front of her.

The car ended up in the waiting room of the physiotherapy office, which was fortunately empty at the time of the incident.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/08/13/a-car-crashes-into-a-physiotherapist-office-in-hope-estate/

