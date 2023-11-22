A conference-debate with the Banque de France organized by IEDOM and MEDEF Saint-Martin on December 1 at the Lycée Daniella Jeffry | FAXINFO

“What is the state of the economic situation in the Euro Zone and the USA? What impact does climate change have? ". This is the theme of the conference-debate organized next Friday, December 1 at 10 a.m. at the Lycée Professionnel Daniella Jeffry by IEDOM and MEDEF Saint-Martin.

On the occasion of the visit to Saint-Martin of Olivier Garnier, Director General of Statistics, Studies and International at the Banque de France, and under the high patronage of Vincent Berton, Deputy Prefect of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, and Louis Mussington, President of the Community, Michel Vogel, President of MEDEF Saint-Martin, and Thierry Beltrand, Director of IEDOM in Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, are organizing a conference/debate on the theme: “What is the state of the economic situation in the Euro Zone and the USA? What impact does climate change have? » which will take place on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10 a.m. (reception from 9:45 a.m.) in the multipurpose room of the Daniella Jeffry Professional High School in Concordia.

As the number of places is limited, prior registration is required, by clicking on the following link Conference debate in Saint Martin/Banque de France (banque-france.fr)

In case of difficulties, you can send an email to either: iedom-etudes-guadeloupe@iedom.fr ou contact@medefstmartin.fr. You also have the option of calling 0590 93 74 36. _AF

