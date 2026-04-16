A first as SXM Airport opens control tower to 200 visitors | The Peoples Tribune

SXM AIRPORT–Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) hosted an Air Traffic Control (ATC) Open House, giving members of the community access to one of the airport’s restricted operational areas.

The event drew strong public interest, with 200 people registering within one week. According to the airport, it was the first time the Air Traffic Control Tower was opened to the public in the airport’s 80-year history.

Visitors were given an opportunity to observe the work carried out in the tower and to learn more about the role of air traffic controllers in managing the safe and orderly movement of aircraft arriving and departing St. Maarten.

The airport said the initiative was also intended to introduce young people and their families to career opportunities in aviation.

“We were encouraged by the level of interest from the community,” said Richard van Dinter, Director of Air Traffic Services. “It is important for us to share what happens behind the scenes and to highlight the level of responsibility involved in this work. We hope the experience encouraged young people to consider aviation as a career.”

The event also gave aviation enthusiasts an opportunity to learn more about the daily operations of the tower and the coordination required to manage air traffic safely.

Chief Operations Officer Emile Levons said the event was aimed at strengthening the airport’s connection with the community. “This was about opening our doors and connecting with the community,” he said. “There is a great deal of work taking place behind the scenes that people do not usually see. By sharing that, we can help people better understand what we do.”

Visitors also shared feedback on the experience, with one attendee saying the tour provided a better understanding of the work carried out in the tower and the level of responsibility involved.

The airport credited the planning and execution of the event to the collaboration of Richard van Dinter, ATC Director; Philmore Watson, ATS Supervisor; Duncan van Heyningen, ATS Training Manager; Emile Levons, COO; Cassie Schoutens, Corporate Communication Officer; and Naomie Mazzola, Social Media Manager.

Princess Juliana International Airport also thanked the volunteers, supporting departments, and the Air Traffic Control team for their participation in the event.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/a-first-as-sxm-airport-opens-control-tower-to-200-visitors