A guide of the Lolos realized by the students of terminale of CAP kitchen | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Tourist Office, which financed the project, invited the press, elected officials, the lolos and the final year students last Thursday at the Lycée Professionnel Daniella Jeffry to present the guide to the lolos of Marigot “The Lolo’s Secret – Caribbean Cuisine”, a work created by the final year CAP cuisine class.

Accompanied by their teacher René-Marc Nivelle, the 24 students of the CAP cuisine and BAC professionnel classes had the task to realize, during their academic year, a masterpiece, in a collective or individual way, in the continuity of their future profession with the aim of valuing their respective competences and to sensitize them to the actions related to tourism. Janine Hamlet, principal of the Lycée Professionnel Daniella Jeffry, particularly emphasized: “When we value the students, their talents are revealed. Last year, for the first edition of this particular masterpiece, the students made a recipe book.

This year, the senior class of CAP cuisine decided to work collectively, in groups of four students, to honor the lolos of Marigot’s waterfront, whose life has been greatly disrupted since the passage of Hurricane Irma and more recently, by the covid crisis. The groups prepared in advance the questions they wanted to ask the restaurant owners and went to meet them. Origins, recipes, traditions, all themes were addressed with a thoroughness that appears in the finished book.

The different texts were written in French and English (with the help of their teacher Ange Chéraldini), the preface is signed by the school principal. The editorials are written by Daniel Gibbs, who met the students during his term as president of the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, and Valérie Damaseau, president of the Office du Tourisme, who did not fail to support and congratulate the students for this guide, one hundred copies of which were printed and financed by the OT. The guide “The Lolo’s Secret” full of colors and flavors will soon be available in digital format on the website of the Tourist Office and the Collectivity. No less than fifteen portraits appear in the guide. Several Lolo’s restaurant owners were present at the event, including Rosemary, who spoke to the assembly, and spoke movingly to the students, thanking them warmly for this human experience.

