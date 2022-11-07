A look back at this very rainy weekend | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: As predicted by Météo France, the rains did indeed fall on our territory last weekend creating numerous floods and making some roads impassable. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

The threatening skies and the intermittent rainfall started on Friday. Given the rapid evolution of the weather phenomenon, the Northern Islands were placed under orange vigilance for “heavy rain and thunderstorms” on Saturday. The end of the day and evening was particularly wet with rainfall levels of 131mm in Marigot and 26mm at the Gustavia station.

At 5pm on Saturday, the road network was already severely damaged in places with large deep pools and debris causing traffic disruptions. In the evening, the situation did not improve with rain that gained in strength. The sectors most affected by the flooding and the difficult evacuation of water: the area of the Route de l’Espérance and along the airport drowned over several hundred meters, the area around the Hôtel de la Collectivité in Marigot with a height of 55cm of water which made passage almost impossible.

Debris was found on most roads. In Concordia, Spring Road was transformed into a creek during one evening creating a small artificial lake at the intersection with Rue du Holland. Many vehicles were stranded with drowned engines.

Same thing for the marina area. On Sunday morning, the technical services of the Collectivité intervened to clean the streets, close the sewage outlets whose plates had gone up, and secure the various zones affected by the rise of water. In anticipation of new rains, temporary trenches were made to counter the overflows. Late Sunday afternoon, Vincent Berton, delegated prefect, issued an order closing school in St. Martin for Monday, November 7, allowing the services concerned to take stock of any damage.

