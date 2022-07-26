A man lost his life in a fire in Mont Vernon | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Last evening, July 25, firemen were called to an apartment fire where unfortunately a man lost his life.

Around 10pm, fire broke out in the apartment at the Mont Vernont hotel. Thanks to the quick intervention of the firemen, the fire was extinguished with the help of a hose. During the operation of dousing the fire, firefighters found a man in his fifties in cardiac arrest. In spite of the fact that resuscitation was performed on the victim, the SMUR doctor declared him dead on the spot.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/07/26/a-man-lost-his-life-in-a-fire-in-mont-vernon/

