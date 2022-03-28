A motorist caught going at a speed of 141km/h in controls | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: In order to fight against serious offences generating accidents, the gendarmes proceeded to new speed controls on Sunday between 6am and 8am in the La Savane area. A motorist was recorded at the speed of 141 km/h instead of the 50 authorized on this portion of the road.

Another vehicle was controlled at 104 km/h and a third at 98 km/h. “The drivers were fined and had their licenses revoked,” said the gendarmerie.

A lack of helmet was also noted. “Prevention messages were also passed during this control (safety equipment for 2-wheelers, compliance of aging vehicles, obligation related to the technical control and insurance, etc.),” adds the gendarmerie.

For his part, Lieutenant-Colonel Maxime Wintzer warns that his teams will “increase the frequency of these controls to track down risky behaviors, such as the use of the phone while driving. The use of a telephone while driving is punishable by a fine of 750€ and can lead to the loss of a driver’s license. “No text message or call is too urgent and could justify the death of a child crossing the road. Before the tragedy happens, let’s react and stop our risky behaviors”, underlines the lieutenant-colonel.

