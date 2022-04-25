A squatted house in Baie Rouge completely destroyed by fire | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: On Friday, April 22, around 8 pm, a fire broke out inside an abandoned house in the Baie Rouge area with a risk of spreading to the vegetation.

Once the alert was given, the firemen arrived on the scene of the fire. The origin of the fire is not yet known.

The intervention required the presence of nine firemen.

The quick response from the firefighters, including three firetrucks, prevented the fire from spreading to the vegetation. The abandoned house was totally destroyed by the flames. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

