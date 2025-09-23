A tropical wave close to our islands | FAXINFO

Updated at 10am local time:

The heavy rains contained in the tropical wave above moved towards the south of the Antilles arc.

Tropical Weather Outlook

National Hurricane Center (NHC), Miami FL

2:00 a.m. local time, Tuesday, September 23, 2025

For the North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Active systems:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories for Hurricane Gabrielle, located in the subtropical mid-Atlantic.

1) East of the Leeward Islands (of which Saint-Martin is a part):

There’s nothing quite like a tropical wave located about 150 km east of the Leeward Islands produces concentrated showers and thunderstorms but disorganized. Environmental conditions seem barely favorable to some development over the next few days as the wave moves westward and then west-northwestward at 15-20 mph.

By the end of the week, the system is expected to slow down and turn northwest, and a Tropical depression could form at the end of this week, when the system is over the southwest Atlantic Ocean or near the Bahamas.

However the system evolves, Strong winds and heavy rain are expected to affect parts of the Leeward Islands late tonight and into Tuesday, and Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Chance of formation within 48 hours: low, 10%.

Chance of formation within 7 days: average, 50%.

2) Off the Atlantic

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles are showing signs of organization. Environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for development later today or tonight, and a tropical depression is expected to form Thursday or Friday as the system moves west-northwestward then northwestward across the western tropical Atlantic.

Chance of formation within 48 hours: low, 30%.

Chance of training within 7 days: high, 80%.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/une-onde-tropicale-proche-de-nos-iles/