A young falcon in distress rescued by the Nature Reserve of SXM | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Last Saturday, March 19, following a call from a resident of OrientBay, a young falcon in distress was rescued by members of the National Nature Reserve of Saint Martin.

Covered with sticky seeds, certainly following a fall in the bushes, the small raptor was unable to fly.

After being put to rest for observation and a long de-waxing session, the falcon took flight again the same day.

“Thanks to all those who take the time to report wildlife in distress in the French part of the island,” says the SXM Nature Reserve. “The agents do their best to answer your calls and when possible (technical and regulatory framework), we try to assist these animals.

The post A young falcon in distress rescued by the Nature Reserve of SXM appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/23/a-young-falcon-in-distress-rescued-by-the-nature-reserve-of-sxm/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/23/a-young-falcon-in-distress-rescued-by-the-nature-reserve-of-sxm/