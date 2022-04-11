A young hiker trapped along a cliff at Anse Marcel rescued by firemen | FAXINFO

ANSE MARCEL: Firemen had to intervene on Sunday around 11 am for a delicate rescue operation involving a young hiker who found himself stuck along a cliff in Anse Marcel.

The operation required the presence of a specialized team, the GRIMP (Groupe de Reconnaissance et d’Intervention en Milieux Périlleux). The hiker was finally rescued and then lowered down a 13-meter slope by the firefighters to safety.

