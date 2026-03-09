Aarti Baran leads resilience training workshop in Aruba | The Peoples Tribune

ARUBA–A successful and inspiring resilience training workshop was recently held in Aruba under the guidance of instructor Ms. Aarti R. Baran, legal advisor and legislative lawyer. The workshop formed part of the seminar,Psychiatric and Psychological Reporting as Access to Forensic Care in the Caribbean, which brought together professionals committed to promoting the well-being and safety of individuals across society.

The seminar attracted a diverse group of participants, including prison personnel, psychologists, psychiatrists, outpatient care workers, and legal professionals. This multidisciplinary setting created a valuable platform for the exchange of knowledge, experience, and perspectives between representatives of the healthcare and justice sectors.

The workshop focused on strengthening both personal and professional resilience, equipping participants with practical tools to better manage stressful and potentially escalating situations. Ms. Baran combined theoretical insight with hands-on exercises, allowing attendees to actively engage with and apply the techniques presented.

Drawing from her extensive background in martial arts and elite athletics, Ms. Baran brought a unique and highly practical dimension to the training. A former international elite athlete and world champion in Japanese Jiu-Jitsu, she has specialized in professional self-defense and has more than 20 years of experience as an instructor. Over the years, she has provided training to police officers, VKS personnel, Probation Services, teachers, government cohorts working with vulnerable groups, and flight attendants. She also currently facilitates training for the Red Cross and Victim Support.

Her approach emphasizes that effective self-defense is not rooted in physical strength alone, but in insight, control, and the ability to respond proportionately under pressure.

Participants described the workshop as highly valuable, noting that the skills and strategies shared can be directly applied in their professional environments. Beyond the practical training, the session also created space for reflection and strengthened connections among professionals from different disciplines. By investing in resilience and professional development, participants are better positioned to carry out their responsibilities with greater confidence, balance, and effectiveness.

The workshop also reinforced the importance of sustained attention to mental resilience among professionals who operate daily in demanding and sometimes high-pressure circumstances. Through her knowledgeable and engaging style, Ms. Baran succeeded in inspiring participants while offering practical tools centered on empowerment and appropriate action during escalating situations.

Ms. Baran will soon bring her expertise to St. Maarten as well. On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, she is scheduled to host a workshop at Simpson Bay Resort, where professionals and interested participants will have the opportunity to experience her approach to resilience and professional self-defense firsthand.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/aarti-baran-leads-resilience-training-workshop-in-aruba