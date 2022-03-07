Abandoned house on fire in Galisbay | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Firemen were busy on Friday night into Saturday around 2 am in a squatted house in Galisbay (former Maritime Affairs building) where a fire broke out.

The firemen managed to prevent the fire from spreading. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The fire was extinguished with two fire hoses, said Cyrille Pallud, captain and center chief of the St. Martin fire department. A total of nine firemen and two trucks were mobilized.

Source: Faxinfo