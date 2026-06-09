ACP-SXM condemns violence after reports of GEBE Worker Attacked: “That’s not what we are about.” | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Association for Consumer Protection St. Maarten, ACP-SXM, is calling on the public to reject violence and refrain from any aggressive behavior toward NV GEBE employees, following a report that a GEBE employee was attacked on Tuesday morning and had to defend himself.

ACP-SXM President Peggy Ann Richardson stressed that the association strongly condemns any act of aggression or violence against workers, including employees of GEBE who are carrying out their duties.

“This is not what ACP-SXM is about,” Richardson said. “We strongly stand against that. It is wrong, uncalled for and undermines the work the association is doing. We urge people to remain focused. Focus on unity. Focus on collective effort to resolve issues that negatively affect consumers.”

Richardson said ACP-SXM understands the frustration many consumers may feel regarding utility-related issues, but said that frustration must never be directed at employees through threats, intimidation or physical confrontation.

The association said its mission is to protect the rights, welfare and safety of residents, and that this work cannot be carried out under fear, hostility or violence.

In its public message, ACP-SXM called on residents to stand against violence and to protect the community by resolving disputes peacefully. The association said it supports the rule of law, mediation and structured negotiation over conflict and aggression.

ACP-SXM also called for accountability from public safety institutions, law enforcement and community leaders, urging them to act with the highest standard of governance to protect citizens and workers.

The association encouraged residents to stand together, reject violence and help build a safe, informed and empowered community where legal rights are understood, peace is maintained and disputes are resolved through dialogue and justice.

Richardson said ACP-SXM will continue to advocate for consumers, but emphasized that the association’s efforts must remain rooted in peace, unity, respect and lawful action.

“Together, we protect St. Maarten,” ACP-SXM stated. “Peace. Justice. Community.”

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/acp-sxm-condemns-violence-after-reports-of-gebe-worker-attacked-thats-not-what-we-are-about