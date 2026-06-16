ACP-SXM expresses ‘heartfelt gratitude’ to the community for support in successful June 15 March | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Association for Consumer Protection Sint Maarten (ACP-SXM) extends its sincerest appreciation to every individual and organization whose invaluable contribution helped make the Community March for Rights, Accountability & Transparency on June 15, 2026 a powerful and meaningful expression of civic resolve.

The association said it is deeply grateful to the following organizations and individuals who stood shoulder to shoulder with our community:

● St. Maarten Red CrossYour compassionate presence and readiness to care for participants exemplified the spirit of community service. Your support gave every marcher the confidence to stand firm.

● First Response Security ForceYour professionalism and dedication to the safety and security of all participants ensured a peaceful and orderly march. We thank you for protecting our right to be heard.

● KPMS – Police Department Sint MaartenWe express our sincere gratitude for your presence and cooperation in maintaining public order and facilitating our constitutional right to peaceful assembly and protest.

● Ambulance DepartmentYour standby readiness throughout the march provided essential peace of mind and underscored your unwavering commitment to the health and wellbeing of our community.

● Kalaboom Events – Ms. Kysha BrooksYour logistical expertise and event coordination were instrumental in bringing this march together seamlessly. Your energy and commitment to the cause were felt throughout the day.

● Mr. Eddy HarriganYour steadfast support and engagement embodied the spirit of community solidarity. We are honored by your contribution to this historic occasion.

● Mr. Urmain DormoyYour dedication and involvement contributed meaningfully to the success of the march. ACP-SXM is grateful for your willingness to stand with us.

● Mr. Pedro WilsonYour participation and commitment amplified the collective voice of the people of Sint Maarten. We thank you sincerely for your support.

● Mr. Peter GittensYour generous provisioning of water and juices for our participants was an act of true community spirit. Keeping our marchers refreshed and energized made a real difference on the day, and we are deeply grateful.

● Ms. Milagros de WindtYour kind provision of tents and tables ensured that participants had the shade and comfort needed to remain throughout the march. Your contribution to the physical setup of this event did not go unnoticed, and we thank you wholeheartedly.

President Peggy-Ann Richardson said:

" To the People of Sint Maarten; To every resident, family, friend, and concerned citizen who came out on June 15, 2026 – whether you marched alongside us, cheered from the sidewalks, shared our message online, or stood firm in your support from afar – THANK YOU. You demonstrated that the people of Sint Maarten will not be silenced. Your presence was a powerful declaration that accountability is not optional, and that our community demands transparency, fairness, and justice – most especially from those entrusted to serve us. Our Fight Continues"

ACP-SXM further reaffirmed its commitment to the people of Sint Maarten: "We will not rest until our demands are met. We will continue to monitor, challenge, and hold accountable those who are entrusted with the public interest. The energy of June 15 is not a moment – it is a movement. We commit to keeping the pressure on – through legal action, public advocacy, community engagement, and every legitimate avenue available to us – until the rights and interests of every consumer and resident of Sint Maarten are fully protected."

“United We Stand. Informed We Act. Together We Win.”

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/acp-sxm-expresses-heartfelt-gratitude-to-the-community-for-support-in-successful-june-15-march