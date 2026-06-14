ACP-SXM: No MPs or Ministers will be allowed to speak at Monday’s march to NV GEBE | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Association for Consumer Protection St. Maarten (ACP-SXM) has made clear that no Member of Parliament or Minister will be allowed to speak before, during or after Monday’s peaceful march to NV GEBE.

ACP-SXM representative Peggy-Ann Richardson said elected and appointed officials are welcome to attend the march and stand in solidarity with the people, but the event will not be used as a political platform.

“No Member of Parliament or Minister, for that matter, will get the opportunity to speak at Monday’s march,” Richardson said. “They should attend the march because that would show unity with the people, because they also are receiving bills. But this Association will not give them the mic to speak.”

Richardson said the march is intended to remain focused on consumers, households and businesses affected by concerns surrounding NV GEBE bills, payment plans, disconnection policies and consumer rights.

She said ACP-SXM will take note of any MPs or Ministers who attend the march, as their presence would demonstrate solidarity with the public. However, she stressed that attendance should not be turned into a political statement.

“Come to the march with the people to show solidarity, but do not make a political statement,” Richardson said.

Richardson also criticized Parliament for what she described as a lack of action following the submission of a report related to NV GEBE on August 12, 2025. She said Parliament received the report but failed to take meaningful action in response to the issues raised.

“The same Parliament received the report on August 12, 2025, and sat on it and did nothing,” she said. “You have no right to talk now. You had your chance and did nothing.”

ACP-SXM said Monday’s march is about giving the public a voice and demanding accountability, not creating a stage for political speeches. Richardson urged officials to focus instead on their legislative responsibilities.

“Make laws instead of making rumors,” she said.

The peaceful march is scheduled for Monday, June 15, beginning at 1:00 pm from the Government Administration Building to NV GEBE. Once the march recahes GEBE, the board of ACP-SXM will seek to present its petition to GEBE management.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/acp-sxm-no-mps-or-ministers-will-be-allowed-to-speak-at-mondays-march-to-nv-gebe