ACP-SXM presents nine-point demand, gives GEBE seven days to address fuel clause and disconnections | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Association for Consumer Protection St. Maarten (ACP-SXM) on Monday hosted its march to NV GEBE, where the organization formally presented a nine-point demand to NV GEBE management aimed at addressing consumer concerns, billing issues, transparency, affordability and service reliability.

According to ACP-SXM, two of the nine points require immediate action by NV GEBE and are non-negotiable. The organization has given GEBE seven days to respond to those immediate demands.

The first immediate demand is for GEBE to reverse what ACP-SXM describes as the unauthorized and unlawful retroactive application of the fuel clause. The second immediate demand is for GEBE to suspend residential utility disconnections and reconnect all households that have been disconnected.

ACP-SXM made clear to GEBE management that these two points are not open for compromise. The organization stated that the immediate reversal of the retroactive fuel clause and the suspension of residential disconnections must be treated as “all or nothing” demands.

The remaining points presented to GEBE focus on broader structural and consumer protection issues. These include full transparency regarding GEBE’s tariff methodology and the manner in which fuel costs are calculated.

ACP-SXM is also calling on GEBE to hire an independent auditor to review all consumer billing practices, particularly those affecting customers impacted by the cyber incident and related billing irregularities.

The organization further called on GEBE to publish a customer service policy so that consumers can clearly understand their rights, responsibilities, billing procedures, payment options, dispute processes and service expectations.

ACP-SXM is also demanding that GEBE develop and publish a restitution mechanism to compensate consumers for any amounts that may have been improperly or excessively charged and collected.

The organization is also urging GEBE to adopt and implement an affordable and compassionate policy for vulnerable customers, including seniors, medically dependent persons, persons with disabilities and households with children.

ACP-SXM stressed that greater consideration must be shown to seniors in particular, stating that the community must recognize and respect the contribution seniors have made to the development of St. Maarten.

The organization also called on GEBE to cooperate fully with the relevant authorities and oversight bodies, including the timely provision of all information and documentation related to tariffs, billing and fuel clause calculations.

In addition, ACP-SXM is demanding that GEBE prepare and publish a clear infrastructure and service reliability plan outlining immediate, short-term and medium-term measures to improve the continuity and reliability of electricity service.

ACP-SXM said the seven-day deadline gives GEBE limited time to respond to the urgent matters, especially the demand to stop residential disconnections and reconnect households.

The organization said the march and the presentation of the nine points reflect the growing frustration among consumers and the need for immediate, transparent and accountable action from the utility company.

ACP-SXM reiterated that the public deserves clarity, fairness and protection, while GEBE must now demonstrate that it is prepared to address consumer concerns in a serious and timely manner.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/acp-sxm-presents-nine-point-demand-gives-gebe-seven-days-to-address-fuel-clause-and-disconnections