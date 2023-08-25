Act of vandalism: The Prefect condemns the facts | FAXINFO

As the 2023-2024 school year approaches, a series of degradations within the schools of Saint-Martin are to be deplored. Prefect Vincent Berton wishes to express his strongest condemnation of these unacceptable acts.

These gratuitous behaviors reveal a deliberate intention to destroy the spaces dedicated to education, carrying thus undermining the learning conditions of young people from Saint-Martin. THE prefect expresses his full support for the Collectivity and the school community.

The National Gendarmerie is mobilizing all necessary means to identify and apprehend those responsible for these acts of vandalism. These individuals will have to answer for their actions before the courts, with a view to repairing the material and moral damages inflicted, which affect all the citizens of Saint-Martin.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/acte-de-vandalisme-le-prefet-condamne-les-faits/