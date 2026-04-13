Adieu, A330: Air France sets retirement date after quarter century of service | The Peoples Tribune

SXM AIRPORT–Air France has set a firm retirement date for its Airbus A330-200 fleet, the oldest widebody aircraft in its lineup. Beginning in summer 2027, the airline will replace the aircraft on several routes with larger and more modern Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A350-900 jets. Cirium data indicates that Air France’s A330s are not scheduled to operate beyond the first quarter of 2027.

The transition marks a notable shift in the airline’s long-haul operations. By introducing newer aircraft, Air France is expected to improve the passenger experience while also benefiting from better fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and greater passenger and cargo capacity.

According to AeroRoutes, Air France plans to phase out the Airbus A330-200 by the first quarter of 2027. Over the coming year, several routes currently operated by the A330 from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport will gradually transition to the Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A350-900 as part of the airline’s summer 2027 schedule.

While these changes are scheduled for summer 2027, FlightRadar24 data shows that Air France is already using A350s and 787-9s on some of these routes. On the Lomé service, for example, the A350 has reportedly been used more frequently since January, although the A330 and Boeing 777 have also appeared on the route.

Air France’s A330 fleet has an average age of 23 years, while its A350s and 787s are all relatively young aircraft with single-digit fleet ages. Because the Dreamliner and A350 represent the latest generation of widebody aircraft, Air France stands to gain from lower fuel burn, reduced carbon emissions, and improved operating efficiency. Eliminating one fleet type will also simplify fleet management and help the airline improve economies of scale.

The newer aircraft will also allow Air France to increase capacity on routes now served by the A330. According to aeroLOPA, the airline’s A330-200s seat 224 passengers, including 36 in business class. By comparison, the A350-900 seats either 292 or 324 passengers, depending on configuration, with 34 or 48 business class seats. The Boeing 787-9 seats 279 passengers, including 30 in business class.

That means the 787-9 would raise total capacity by about 24 percent, while the A350-900 could increase capacity by roughly 32 to 45 percent, depending on the layout used. In premium-heavy A350 configurations, business class capacity could also rise significantly.

Once the A330s are fully retired, Air France’s long-haul fleet will be centered around three main aircraft families: the Boeing 777, Airbus A350-900, and Boeing 787-9. The Boeing 777 fleet includes the -200, -300ER, and freighter variants.

Air France is also expecting additional A350 aircraft in the future, including the Airbus A350F freighter, though that model has not yet entered service or been certified. On the short- and medium-haul side, the airline is still due to receive more Airbus A220-300 aircraft, which will support its regional and European network.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/adieu-a330-air-france-sets-retirement-date-after-quarter-century-of-service