AFKA Announces Inaugural Afro-Karibe Festival in St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Art Agency Foundation, known for operating as Axum Art Café, has announced the inaugural edition of the Afro-Karibe Festival, AFKA, a four-day multidisciplinary cultural festival that will take place across St. Maarten from June 25 to 28, 2026.

AFKA, where “AF” stands for Africa and “KA” for Karibe, will bring together a wide range of cultural experiences, including art, music, film, dance, food, workshops and community dialogue. The festival is designed to position art and culture as tools for remembrance, celebration and social connection, while restoring historical memory, transferring knowledge across generations and affirming Caribbean identity through culture and creative expression.

“AFKA is not simply a festival. It is a celebration of who we are,” said Ras Mosera and Menelik Arnell, founders of Axum Art Café and co-creators of AFKA. “Through culture, art, and community gathering, we aim to honor history, strengthen identity, and create space for connection, pride, and a renewed sense of belonging across generations.”

The festival comes at a time of increased regional and Kingdom-wide reflection on slavery commemoration, cultural memory and reparation within the Dutch Caribbean. According to the organizers, AFKA forms part of broader efforts to support awareness, education and cultural programming connected to this history.

Programming will take place across multiple iconic locations in St. Maarten, with each day offering a distinct cultural experience for residents and visitors. Audiences can expect immersive exhibitions, open-air cultural activations, artisan and food markets, and live performances from local and regional artists, including Curaçaoan singer and cultural icon Izaline Calister.

“AFKA is intentionally designed as a family-friendly and accessible festival experience,” the organizers said. “Alongside the cultural programming, the festival will include dedicated family activities and kid-friendly spaces to ensure that residents and visitors of all ages can participate, connect, and enjoy the experience together.”

AFKA is presented by Art Agency Foundation in partnership with the St. Maarten National Heritage Museum and the Slavery Memorial Committee Fund. Supporting partners include the Legacy to Future Fund, an initiative of the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations implemented by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment, as well as the DNB Fund Subarea Caribbean, a named fund managed by the Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied.

Tickets for AFKA 2026 will be available through the festival website, with limited early bird and premium experiences offered viawww.afrokaribefestival.com.

For accreditation, interviews or sponsorship inquiries, contact Ms. R. Bowers, Outreach and Sponsorship Coordinator, atbowersryanne@gmail.comor+1 721 554 0448.

For general inquiries, contact Mr. M. Arnell, Project Manager and Creative Director, ataxumartcafe@gmail.comor+590 690 28 76 26.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/afka-announces-inaugural-afro-karibe-festival-in-st-maarten