Africa and CARICOM leaders forge stronger transcontinental partnership | The Peoples Tribune

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA–The Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) convened in Addis Ababa for the historic Second Africa-CARICOM Summit. The meeting was co-chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Terrence Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis, incoming Chair of CARICOM, and President João Lourenço of Angola, current AU Chair. Hosted by the Government of Ethiopia with support from the AU Commission and the CARICOM Secretariat, the gathering reinforced the unity of Africa, the Caribbean, and the wider African Diaspora.

Held under the theme “Transcontinental Partnership in Pursuit of Reparatory Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations”, the Summit reaffirmed the shared heritage and cultural identity that bind the two regions. Leaders highlighted the historic significance of convening in-person, after the inaugural virtual Summit in 2021, and emphasized that Africa and the Caribbean now stand at a critical juncture to advance reparatory justice and mutual development.

Among the major outcomes was the adoption of the Addis Ababa Declaration, which commits to a strong partnership framework centered on reparations, trade and investment, climate action, youth empowerment, and digital innovation. Leaders also reaffirmed their Pan-African vision, tracing back to the early conferences of the 20th century, and renewed calls for solidarity and collective action in shaping a fairer global order.

The Summit built on the 2024 AU–CARICOM Memorandum of Understanding on Upscaling Engagement, pledging to operationalize cooperation in areas including entrepreneurship, education, transport, scientific research, tourism, and cultural industries. Leaders underscored the importance of mobilizing diaspora investment beyond remittances, strengthening ties with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), and expanding intra-regional trade. The establishment of Afreximbank’s Caribbean office in Barbados and the hosting of annual AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forums were recognized as key milestones in this effort.

Discussions also focused on shared vulnerabilities as developing regions. Leaders called for reforms of the international financial architecture to better meet the needs of African and Caribbean nations, and pressed for inclusive representation within global financial institutions. They further emphasized the urgent need for UN Security Council reform, endorsing full African representation and advocating for a rotating seat for Small Island Developing States.

The Summit highlighted joint priorities in health, climate, and security. Leaders pledged to strengthen collaboration on health development, renewable energy, and scientific research, while also advancing ethical use of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence. They also resolved to expand maritime and air connectivity, simplify visa regimes, and boost people-to-people exchanges to bridge geographical divides. On security, leaders committed to closer cooperation to address transnational crime, terrorism, and instability, with particular attention to supporting peace and stability in Haiti.

In closing, Heads of State and Government expressed deep appreciation to Ethiopia for its hospitality and organizational leadership. They reaffirmed their determination to hold Africa-CARICOM Summits regularly, alternating between Africa and the Caribbean, and confirmed that the third Summit will be hosted by a CARICOM Member State on September 7, 2028.

The Second Africa-CARICOM Summit ended with renewed resolve to forge a powerful transcontinental partnership, advancing the cause of reparatory justice while unlocking opportunities for sustainable development, cultural exchange, and shared prosperity.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/africa-and-caricom-leaders-forge-stronger-transcontinental-partnership