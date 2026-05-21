Air arrivals increase 23% in first Quarter of 2026, Cruise 18% | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten recorded strong growth in both air and cruise passenger arrivals during the first quarter of 2026, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics (STAT).

Total air passenger arrivals through Princess Juliana International Airport reached 314,765 in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 57,842 passengers, or 23 percent, compared to the same period in 2025.

STAT explained that the term Air Passenger Arrivals is now used to reflect all arrivals through the airport port of entry, including post-immigration transfers. Given St. Maarten’s role as a regional hub, some travelers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport connect onward to nearby islands, including French St. Martin.

The Department noted that the new digital immigration system has improved data accuracy, although some limitations remain in distinguishing between transfer passengers, residents and European Union citizens. As a result, the term Air Passenger Arrivals provides a broader and more accurate representation of air traffic and tourism-related movements through the airport.

North America, consisting of the United States and Canada, remained St. Maarten’s largest source market in Q1 2026, accounting for 213,595 arrivals, or 67.9 percent of all air passenger arrivals. The United States continued to be the largest individual market, with 171,340 arrivals, representing 54.4 percent of total arrivals and approximately 80 percent of the North American market. This averaged more than 57,000 passengers per month from the United States.

The European Union ranked as the second-largest market, with 76,790 arrivals, representing 24.4 percent of total arrivals during the quarter. France led the European market with 31,091 arrivals, accounting for 40.5 percent of EU arrivals and 9.9 percent of overall arrivals. The Netherlands followed with 18,502 arrivals, representing 24.1 percent of EU arrivals and 5.9 percent of total arrivals.

The Caribbean region recorded 9,946 arrivals, representing 3.2 percent of total air passenger arrivals and averaging more than 3,300 passengers per month. Central and South America contributed 8,588 arrivals, or 2.7 percent of the total, averaging more than 2,800 passengers per month and showing an increase of approximately 1,700 passengers compared to Q1 2025. Arrivals from the rest of the world totaled 5,846 passengers, accounting for 1.9 percent of total arrivals.

Cruise arrivals also showed positive growth during the first quarter of 2026. St. Maarten welcomed 748,603 cruise visitors during Q1 2026, an increase of 18 percent compared to the 635,968 visitors recorded in Q1 2025.

January 2026 registered a 19 percent increase in cruise passenger arrivals compared to January 2025. February 2026 saw a 16 percent increase in cruise passengers and recorded approximately 30 percent more cruise calls than in the same month of the previous year. March 2026 recorded an 18 percent increase in cruise passenger arrivals compared to March 2025, despite the period approaching the start of the traditional off-season.

Total cruise ship calls for the first quarter of 2026 reached 316, representing an increase of 40 calls compared to Q1 2025.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/air-arrivals-increase-23-in-first-quarter-of-2026-cruise-18