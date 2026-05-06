Air Caraïbes to resume St. Maarten service with flagship aircraft A350-900 | The Peoples Tribune

SXM AIRPORT–Air Caraïbes will resume service to St. Maarten on October 16 with its flagship Airbus A350-900 aircraft on the Paris-Orly to St. Maarten route, marking a major step in the airline’s renewed commitment to the destination and its long-haul Caribbean network.

Though reported a few weeks ago, the announcement was made official during a media briefing at Princess Juliana International Airport, where Air Caraïbes officials outlined the airline’s plans to return with year-round service, modern aircraft, competitive fares and expanded premium cabin capacity.

Air Caraïbes officials said the airline’s return to St. Maarten is not a short-term move, but part of a sustained strategy to serve the island throughout the year. The airline will operate at least one weekly flight year-round, with service on Thursdays, and will increase to two weekly rotations during the winter season and school holiday periods, adding Monday service.

The airline emphasized that St. Maarten has long been part of its network and identity, noting that Air Caraïbes first began serving the destination in 2009. Officials described St. Maarten as part of the airline’s “heart of network” and said it was important for the company to return with a stronger product and a reliable schedule that passengers and cargo clients can depend on.

The Airbus A350-900, described by the airline as the best aircraft in its category, will bring improved comfort, reduced noise, better cabin pressurization and an upgraded travel experience. Air Caraïbes officials said the aircraft is especially important for the St. Maarten market because it allows the airline to expand its Madras business class capacity by approximately 50 percent, including fully flat 180-degree seats. The aircraft will also increase capacity in the airline’s Caraïbes class.

Air Caraïbes explained that the A350-900 could not be deployed to St. Maarten at the start of the airline’s return because of operational procedures related to takeoff near the surrounding terrain. Those procedures have since been addressed, allowing the airline to bring what it described as its flagship aircraft to the route.

Company officials also stressed the importance of offering competitive fares, particularly after the Paris to St. Maarten market had become more limited. They said the return of Air Caraïbes has already helped bring fares down and provides travelers with a strong alternative in a market also served by larger airline groups. The airline said its winter performance showed that there is a loyal customer base in both St. Maarten and Paris, with particularly strong demand in the premium cabin.

Air Caraïbes also highlighted the importance of regional connections through St. Maarten, including partnerships with St. Barth Commuter and Winair. Officials said improved arrival times at Princess Juliana International Airport will help strengthen onward connections, making St. Maarten an important gateway for travelers moving through the region.

Princess Juliana International Airport CEO Michael Cleaver welcomed the announcement and praised Air Caraïbes for its continued commitment to St. Maarten and the wider region. He noted that the airline is well known on both sides of the island and plays an important role in regional connectivity, particularly with Guadeloupe and Martinique.

Cleaver also commended the airline for maintaining competitive fares and not taking advantage of market disruptions caused by changes in regional air service. He said Air Caraïbes had the opportunity to exploit the market, but instead chose to add service and maintain pricing, demonstrating a strong commitment to St. Maarten and its travelers.

“You are among friends,” Cleaver told the Air Caraïbes delegation, adding that PJIA recognizes and appreciates the airline’s investment, service and regional role.

The return of Air Caraïbes with the Airbus A350-900 is expected to further strengthen St. Maarten’s airlift, support tourism, expand travel options for residents and visitors, and reinforce PJIA’s role as a regional hub for the northeastern Caribbean.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/air-caraibes-to-resume-st-maarten-service-with-flagship-aircraft-a350-900