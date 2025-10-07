Air Conditioning next for Sports Auditorium, says Minister Gumbs | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The much-anticipated air conditioning system for the L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium is the next major upgrade planned by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS). Minister Melissa Gumbs announced that internal preparations are being finalized and expects the installation to be completed by February or March 2026.

“We are finalizing certain internal details, and it’s my hope that by the end of February or early March 2026, we will have air conditioning throughout the L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium,” Minister Gumbs said. “Everything in time, we said the new floor was coming, and now it’s here. The next phase is the HVAC project.”

The installation will require a temporary closure of the facility to ensure proper protection of the newly installed sports floor, which was completed earlier this year through collaboration with NSI (National Sports Institute) and Sika, a Swiss company.

The upgraded auditorium now features a brand-new floor, freshly painted court lines, improved team seating to prevent floor damage, and a restored portrait of the late L.B. Scott, honoring the building’s namesake. A digital screen at the entrance allows visitors to view live court action and information about sports hosted at the venue, including basketball, futsal, volleyball, and netball.

Minister Gumbs also commended the organizers of the ongoing Paradise Showdown Basketball Competition, praising the event for bringing excitement and international participation to the renovated auditorium. She described several of the games as “hard-fought” and said it was inspiring to see players from other destinations competing on St. Maarten.

“The level of competition and sportsmanship has been excellent,” she said. “It really shows the potential of our sports facilities when they’re properly maintained and open to the community.”

In a lighthearted moment, the Minister even formed part of a live broadcast team during one of the tournament’s matchups, putting her broadcasting skills to the test alongside her Senior Policy Advisor, Marvio Cooks. The pair provided commentary as part of the event’s coverage, underscoring their hands-on support for local sports.

“The floor is finally done, and it’s no longer what I used to call ‘lava,’” Minister Gumbs added. “We’re grateful to the NSI team for making it a reality."

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/air-conditioning-next-for-sports-auditorium-says-minister-gumbs