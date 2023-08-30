Air France: St-Martin more than twice as expensive as Guadeloupe | FAXINFO

A reader sent us an edifying comparison between the price of a Guadeloupe-Paris round trip and a St-Martin-Paris round trip

We publish below his cry of alarm on the networks. No comment.

Editor's note: Competition lowers prices, monopoly increases them…

Air France owes its Saint-Martin customers an explanation, Faxinfo is waiting for its precise right of reply to publish it in our lines

to be continued…

AH

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/air-france-st-martin-plus-de-2-fois-plus-cher-que-la-guadeloupe/