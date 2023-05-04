AIR: From May 11, vaccination against Covid-19 will no longer be mandatory to enter the United States | FAXINFO

The health restrictions imposed on tourists to travel to the United States will change on Thursday, May 11. Since the reopening of the borders, the country imposed a complete vaccination schedule against Covid-19.

If the majority of countries today allow non-vaccinated people to travel on their territory, the United States still acts as an exception by extending the vaccination obligation to travelers. Indeed, anyone over the age of 18 wishing to cross its borders must present proof of a complete vaccination schedule.

This will no longer be the case soon. Indeed, the United States will indeed lift on the evening of May 11 the obligation to be vaccinated against Covid-19, which concerns federal civil servants and international travelers arriving by air, the White House announced on Monday. .

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/aerien-a-partir-du-11-mai-la-vaccination-contre-le-covid-19-ne-sera-plus-obligatoire-pour-entrer-aux-etats-unis/