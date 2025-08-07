Air Transat adds extra Toronto–St. Maarten Flight for Winter 2025–2026 | The Peoples Tribune

AIRPORT–St. Maarten will see a boost in Canadian airlift this winter as Air Transat strengthens its 2025–2026 schedule with an additional weekly flight on the Toronto–SXM route.

The expanded service reflects growing demand for Caribbean travel during the high season and reinforces St. Maarten’s appeal as a leading destination in the region. With this addition, Air Transat will now operate two weekly nonstop flights from Toronto to Princess Juliana International Airport.

This enhanced connectivity forms part of Air Transat’s broader winter strategy, which includes 14 new routes across its network and increased frequencies to the Caribbean and Latin America.

For more information or to book flights, visit www.airtransat.com.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/air-transat-adds-extra-toronto-st-maarten-flight-for-winter-2025-2026