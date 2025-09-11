Airlines have made St. Maarten the “hot ticket” this winter and into 2027 | The Peoples Tribune

AIRPORT–As winter approaches and travelers look ahead into 2027, St. Maarten is shaping up to be the hot ticket in the Caribbean. A wave of airlines have announced new or expanded service to Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM), giving visitors more options than ever before to reach the island.

With six U.S.-based carriers, Contour, Frontier, JetBlue, United, American, and Southwest, introducing new or expanded service, St. Maarten is poised for a surge in arrivals. Increased competition and frequency will mean more choices and better fares for travelers.

St. Maarten’s unique Dutch-French culture, stunning beaches, world-famous Maho Beach with its dramatic plane landings, and vibrant nightlife make it a perennial favorite. With new routes opening from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, the island is better positioned than ever to welcome visitors.

Here’s a look at what’s coming.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 – 𝐒𝐚𝐧 𝐉𝐮𝐚𝐧

Contour Airlines will launch nonstop flights between San Juan, Puerto Rico, and St. Maarten in November 2025. Using 30-seat regional jets, the service is designed to be comfortable and personal, with complimentary snacks and extra legroom. Operating three times a week, it offers Caribbean travelers a fast and convenient option for both leisure and business travel.

𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐫 – 𝐀𝐭𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚

Starting December 6, 2025, Frontier Airlines will begin weekly nonstop service from Atlanta to St. Maarten. Known for its budget-friendly model, Frontier’s entry into the route opens up new access from the Southeast U.S., offering travelers another affordable way to experience the island.

𝐉𝐞𝐭𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞 – 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐞

JetBlue is expanding its presence in South Florida and will add nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale to St. Maarten in November 2025. This comes as part of JetBlue’s record expansion at the airport, giving passengers in South Florida more frequent and comfortable options to reach the Caribbean.

𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 – 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐠𝐨

United Airlines is set to launch weekend service from Chicago O’Hare to St. Maarten in November 2025. The move strengthens United’s Caribbean network and gives Midwestern travelers a direct route to the island for both short getaways and longer vacations.

𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 – 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐠𝐨

American Airlines will also begin flights from Chicago O’Hare to St. Maarten, adding competition on the route and offering travelers more flexibility. This expansion solidifies Chicago’s position as a strong gateway to the Caribbean.

𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 – 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐠𝐨

American Airlines continues to operate nonstop flights between Philadelphia and St. Maarten. Currently the only carrier on this route, American provides an important connection for East Coast travelers seeking a direct link to the island.

𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐰𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 – 𝐎𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨 & 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞/𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐨𝐧

In April 2026, Southwest Airlines will make its long-awaited debut in St. Maarten. Daily flights from Orlando will begin on April 7, followed by weekend flights from Baltimore/Washington on April 9. As Southwest’s first new international destination in several years, this expansion will significantly boost connectivity and add nine weekly flights into SXM.

As the 2025–2026 winter season approaches and airlines plan into 2027, St. Maarten is undeniably one of the Caribbean’s hot tickets—ready to deliver unforgettable experiences to travelers from all over.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/airlines-have-made-st-maarten-the-hot-ticket-this-winter-and-into-2027