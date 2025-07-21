Airport Celebrates 28th Annual Firefighters Week

Simpson Bay, July 21, 2025 – Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) is proud to commemorate its 28th Annual Firefighters Week, honoring the dedication, service, and sacrifices of the Airport Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) team. This year’s celebration highlights the invaluable role these first responders play in ensuring the safety of the traveling public and the broader community.

As part of this week’s events, free Glucose and Blood Pressure Testing is being offered to the public today and tomorrow (July 21–22) from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Testing is available inside the terminal building on the Arrivals side and is open to all members of the public. PJIA encourages everyone—travelers, staff, and the local community, to stop by and take advantage of this free health check-up.

Following these wellness events, the PJIA ARFF will continue their commitment to community service with a Beach Cleanup initiative later in the week, underscoring their dedication not only to safety but to environmental responsibility.

The final public event of Firefighters Week will be the Firefighters Exhibition, taking place on Thursday, July 24, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This engaging, family-friendly event invites everyone to come out and meet the brave men and women behind the gear. The exhibition will include equipment showcases, live demonstrations, fun challenges, and activities for all ages. Bring your children and discover the hard work, discipline, and passion that fuel our airport firefighters.

PJIAE CEO Mr. Michael Cleaver expressed his admiration for the ARFF team:

“We respect and deeply appreciate the professionalism and selflessness of our firemen. They are a remarkable group of individuals, always willing to sacrifice and step up when it matters most. This week is about recognizing their incredible contribution to the airport and the community.”

Princess Juliana International Airport invites everyone to come out and celebrate with us, show appreciation, and engage with the men and women who help keep us safe every day.

