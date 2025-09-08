Airport Reopened, Flights Resume

Simpson Bay, September 8, 2025 – PJIA released the following statement: “With the successful reopening of the runway at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), we are pleased to announce that airportoperations have officially resumed.
We extend our sincere gratitude to the emergency response teams, airport staff,
aviation authorities, and all partners for their swift and professional handling of the
situation. Their tireless efforts ensured the safe removal of the aircraft and the timely
restoration of operations.
Passengers are kindly reminded to check directly with their airline for the latest flight
information and any schedule adjustments.
We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of safety and service, and
we thank all travelers, stakeholders, and staff for their patience and cooperation
during this challenging period”.
Source: Press Release
