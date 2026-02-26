Alarming SXM National Assessment exposes deep reading and math crisis, children are not mastering the basics | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The latest EGRA (Early Grade Reading Assessment) and EGMA (Early Grade Mathematics Assessment) has laid bare an alarming learning crisis in St. Maarten, showing that the vast majority of many students are still struggling with the basics: 85% of Group 3 students are “emerging” in number identification, 80% of Group 5 students are “emerging” in multiplication and division, and only 2% have reached mastery in that core math area. Reading results are just as disturbing, with only one in four Group 5 students mastering oral reading fluency, and two-thirds of public school students in both Group 3 and Group 5 still falling into the “emerging” category in oral reading fluency, a sign that many children are moving forward in school without secure command of essential reading skills.

Minister of ECYS Melissa Gumbs was in Parliament to present the findings on Thursday. A key part of the Minister's presentation was the explanation of national standards used to interpret the results: mastery, developing, and emerging. “Emerging” means the student is only at the beginning of acquiring the knowledge and skills expected for that grade level and requires reteaching, repeated practice, and continued assessment. In plain terms, it signals that the child is below the expected standard and needs significant support.

the Minister said the results should be of grave concern not only to government and educators, but to the entire country, because they reveal major learning gaps in foundational reading and mathematics among young students, including in areas that should already be firmly established by the early grades.

The Minister stressed that the results have already been shared with all school managers and, where applicable, school boards and student care teams. She said further follow-up will now take place with schools to address the recommendations and identify where solutions may already be underway within the Ministry. “This impacts not just how our students are performing now in school,” the Minister said, “but the future workforce we are developing for this country.”

The assessment project was supported by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), the World Bank, and the Ministry of ECYS, and was led by the Division of Examinations with support from two international consultants. The first evaluation was conducted in March 2023 with Group 3 students, a cohort that began school during the COVID-19 lockdown period. Those results were presented in the third quarter of 2024, and pupils’ report cards were distributed together with remediation reports.

In 2025, the assessment was conducted again, this time including both Group 3 and Group 5 students. The Group 5 students assessed in 2025 were the same cohort first assessed as Group 3 in 2023, allowing the Ministry to measure whether progress had been made over the two-year period. The 2025 Group 3 cohort, which did not begin school during lockdown, was also tested using the same assessment framework for comparison.

Private schools Learning Unlimited and Caribbean International Academy were exempted from this round of assessment. However, the Minister said she has requested that the Division of Examinations consider including them in the 2027 exercise so the country can compare best practices in literacy and numeracy development across the full education system.

Some scores improved, but many remain far below acceptable levels

The Minister noted that while there were improvements in several areas between 2023 and 2025, the gains are not enough to suggest the system is where it needs to be. In many cases, the scores remain far below what should be considered acceptable for students at that grade level.

In the English stream for Group 3, timed reading tasks showed some gains. Correct letters per minute rose from 53.6% in 2023 to 61.2% in 2025. Correct words per minute increased from 17.3% to 28.2%. Oral reading fluency, one of the most critical indicators, rose from 23% to 43.6%.

While these increases show movement, the Minister made clear that these figures still remain below optimal ranges. That means many children are still not reading at the speed, fluency, or confidence expected for their age.

In untimed reading tasks in the English stream, phoneme accuracy increased sharply from 22% in 2023 to 78% in 2025. Sound word accuracy rose from 30% to 72%. Listening comprehension improved from 18% to 73%. Reading comprehension climbed from 9% to 58%.

The Dutch stream also showed gains, though several results remained weak. In timed tasks, correct letters per minute moved from 41.4% in 2023 to 43% in 2025. Correct words per minute rose from 16.1% to 30.6%. Oral reading fluency increased from 14% to 36.3%.

For untimed reading tasks in the Dutch stream, phoneme accuracy improved from 80% to 88%, sound word accuracy from 68% to 82%, listening comprehension from 55% to 83%, and reading comprehension from 19% to 58%.

Even with these improvements, the Minister underscored that the country should not mistake progress for adequacy. A score can improve and still remain far below the level students need to succeed.

“Emerging” does not mean positive progress, it means the student is not yet where they need to be

A key part of the presentation was the explanation of national standards used to interpret the results: mastery, developing, and emerging.

Because the term “emerging” can easily be misunderstood by the public as something hopeful or promising, the Minister clarified that in this assessment it does not mean a student is doing well. It does not mean the student is “on the rise” in a positive sense.

Instead, “emerging” means the student is only at the beginning of acquiring the knowledge and skills expected for that grade level and requires reteaching, repeated practice, and continued assessment. In plain terms, it signals that the child is below the expected standard and needs significant support.

By contrast, “developing” means the student has some grasp of the material but still shows clear patterns of mistakes that can be corrected with coaching and practice. “Mastery” means the student has demonstrated strong understanding and is ready for more advanced challenges.

That distinction is critical, because several of the most troubling results in the presentation showed very high percentages of students falling into the “emerging” category.

Reading data shows serious weaknesses beneath the surface

On the reading side, the overall Group 3 benchmark data revealed a mixed but troubling picture.

For letters proficiency per minute, overall performance showed 85% of students in the “emerging” category, 7% in “developing,” and only 8% at “mastery.” The Minister broke this down further, noting that in Dutch streams the result was 20% emerging, 30% developing, and 50% mastery, while in English streams 8% were emerging, 13% developing, and 79% were at mastery.

For correct words per minute, 43% of students reached mastery overall, but 41% remained in the emerging category.

Listening comprehension performed more strongly, with 73% overall at mastery. Dutch streams reached 81% mastery, while English streams recorded 70%. A notable difference also emerged between subsidized and public schools, with 77% mastery in subsidized schools compared with 61%.

Reading comprehension showed 46% mastery overall, with 48% mastery in the English stream and 39% in the Dutch stream. At the same time, 39% of students remained in the emerging category.

Oral reading fluency remained one of the biggest warning signs. Only 37% of students reached mastery overall. In the English stream, 41% achieved mastery, while in the Dutch stream only 24% did so. In public schools, the picture was especially concerning, with 68% of students rated as emerging in oral reading fluency.

The Minister pointed to strong phonemic awareness as one of the few encouraging areas. Phoneme mastery stood at 87% overall, with Dutch streams at 92% and English streams at 86%. Sound word proficiency reached 79% overall, suggesting that many students are showing some decoding ability.

Still, large gaps remain between sectors. In public schools, 16% of students were still emerging in phonemes, compared with 5% in subsidized schools.

Mathematics results are even more alarming

If the literacy data raised concerns, the mathematics data revealed an even deeper crisis.

The early grade mathematics assessment for Group 3 showed extremely low average scores in several foundational areas. In the English stream, number identification averaged 34.2% in 2023 and only 36.3% in 2025. Number discrimination stood at 4.9% in 2023 and 5% in 2025. Missing number tasks declined from 6.2% to 4.6%. Additions per minute moved from 6.1% to 6.6%. Subtractions per minute slipped from 4.8% to 4.1%. Problem solving rose only slightly, from 2.2% to 2.5%.

In the Dutch stream, number identification improved from 16.5% to 20.5%. Number discrimination rose from 4.6% to 4.9%. Missing number tasks declined from 6.4% to 4.5%. Additions per minute increased from 5.5% to 7.4%. Subtractions per minute moved from 3.7% to 4.8%. Problem solving rose from 2.1% to 2.7%.

These are not minor shortfalls. They indicate that large numbers of students are struggling with the very building blocks of mathematics, including identifying numbers, comparing quantities, solving simple patterns, and performing basic operations.

The benchmark ratings confirmed the scale of the problem.

For number identification, 85% of students were rated as emerging overall, meaning the overwhelming majority are not yet meeting expected foundational standards.

For number discrimination, 86% were rated as developing overall, suggesting some basic understanding is present but not yet secure.

In missing number tasks, 39% of students in subsidized schools reached mastery, while public schools lagged at 28% mastery, with 39% still emerging.

In addition fluency, 44% were rated as developing, while just 17% reached mastery overall.

The Minister specifically emphasized that urgent intervention is needed in multiplication, division, and subtraction, which continue to show severe weakness across cohorts.

Group 5 results show that many students are still far behind years later

The data for Group 5 may be among the most troubling findings in the entire presentation, because these students are the same COVID-era cohort first assessed in Group 3 in 2023.

Even after two additional years of schooling, many are still not where they should be.

For Group 5 reading, only 25% of students demonstrated mastery in oral reading fluency, a highly concerning figure for that grade level. Listening comprehension showed mastery scores of 38%, while 35% were still rated as emerging. Reading comprehension reached 49% mastery, with 25% still emerging.

The divide between public and subsidized schools was again stark. Oral reading fluency mastery stood at 46% overall, but in public schools 66% remained in the emerging category. Listening comprehension mastery was just 17% in public schools, compared with 45% in subsidized schools. Reading comprehension mastery in subsidized schools reached 53%.

Mathematics in Group 5 revealed even more alarming weaknesses.

In numbers and numeration, mastery stood at 39% overall, but there was a sharp language gap, with English streams at 48% and Dutch streams at just 12%.

In fractions, 69% of students were rated as emerging, with only 13% at mastery overall. In subsidized schools, 16% achieved mastery, compared with just 3% in public schools.

In multiplication and division, 80% of students were rated as emerging and only 2% reached mastery overall. The Minister described this as a critical weakness across all groups.

In problem solving, 64% were emerging and only 11% reached mastery overall. In public schools, 86% were rated as emerging.

In addition and subtraction, only 29% reached mastery overall. Public schools recorded 60% emerging, compared with 39% in subsidized schools.

Measurement and geometry showed relatively stronger performance, with 31% mastery overall, but even that result still points to a system where most students are not reaching the highest benchmark.

Student questionnaire points to troubling home and social factors

The student questionnaire included in the assessment provided further insight into the broader social conditions surrounding learning, and these findings added another layer of concern.

Among 442 responses, 67% of students said they always speak English at home, while 61% said they never speak Dutch at home. The Minister noted that home language exposure matters, especially in a system with both English and Dutch instructional streams.

Reading habits at home also raised red flags. While 57% of students said they observe their parents reading at home, 43% said they do not. Fourteen percent reported having no books in the home at all, while 40% said there are only one to ten books in the house.

When asked how much time they spend reading for school or for fun, 41% said less than one hour a day, 21% said less than one hour a week, and 15% said they never read for school or for enjoyment.

Home reading support appears especially weak. Nearly half, 48%, said they are never asked to read aloud at home. Forty-three percent said no one ever reads stories to them at home.

The responses about parental reactions to poor grades were also notable. Forty-eight percent said they receive gentle support. However, 34% said they are blamed, sanctioned, or punished. Ten percent said there is no reaction at all.

Large numbers of students are also relying on extra lessons outside school. Forty percent said they take after-school lessons for math, while 39% said they do so for language.

Classroom experiences also varied in troubling ways. While 79% of students said they receive encouragement when they give a correct answer, 30% said they are blamed or punished when they give an incorrect response. Eighteen percent said they get no reaction at all when wrong.

Access to learning tools at home was mixed. Eighty-five percent reported having internet access, 81% said they have a table or desk to study at, 76% have a tablet, and 56% have a quiet place to study. Still, 13% said they have no device at all for learning, and 42% said they never use apps or websites at home for educational purposes.

The Minister reminded Parliament that these students are very young, roughly ages six to nine, making these findings even more significant.

Home language, reading culture, and teacher feedback all influence outcomes

Regression analysis presented alongside the assessment found that children who use the school language at home tend to perform better in reading fluency and numeracy.

Students with access to tablets and digital learning tools also tended to show stronger performance, though the Minister noted that technology should be used in moderation and alongside more traditional literacy development tools.

Regular reading at home was linked to stronger numeracy performance as well, reinforcing the connection between literacy habits and broader academic achievement.

The data also suggested that positive reinforcement from teachers supports better outcomes in both reading and mathematics.

These findings point to a broader reality: academic performance is being shaped not only by what happens in the classroom, but also by language use, reading habits, home support, and student-teacher interactions.

Ministry outlines interventions, but says whole country must respond

In response to the findings, the Minister outlined several key recommendations.

These include strengthening teacher support systems by addressing concerns from educators who report inadequate support, and by improving professional development, time and task management, workload management, and access to resources.

The Ministry also plans to prioritize ICT training to meet growing demand and support digital transformation in the classroom. This is being addressed in part through the development of the MMIS, a Trust Fund project that will include training and development for teachers not only in the MMIS system itself, but also in the web-based training platform being developed alongside it.

The Minister also highlighted the need to address resource inequity, especially concerns raised from the public education side regarding insufficient learning materials. She said this is being tackled through the Transformation of Public Education project, which is being executed in collaboration with SOAB. That project includes a critical examination of resource deployment and access, particularly in terms of budget, and may require the country to take a wider look at how education is supported outside the public school system as well.

The presentation also called for urgent action to close persistent achievement gaps, especially between public and subsidized schools, and for immediate focus on computational literacy, particularly in multiplication, division, and subtraction.

At the same time, the Minister said the country must build on the areas where students are showing relative strength, including phonemic awareness, listening comprehension, and certain problem-solving foundations.

She also used the platform to urge the wider community to become part of the solution, saying that one of the most valuable things adults can give children is time, especially time spent reading with them, speaking with them, and helping strengthen literacy and cognitive development.

The Minister acknowledged that many parents are busy or may not always be able to provide that support consistently, but said that reality makes community involvement even more important.

A national warning, not a narrow education issue

The Minister ended her presentation with a stark warning: these results are not just an education problem, they are a national development problem.

She said the findings reflect a challenge that affects the country’s future workforce, future productivity, and future social stability. She also cautioned that while St. Maarten is not alone in facing these trends, that should not become an excuse for inaction.

The Minister noted that similar struggles are being seen elsewhere in the region and internationally, including in neighboring territories, the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands, where students are also facing difficulties in foundational literacy and numeracy. Still, she said this data gives St. Maarten a clearer picture of where interventions are already happening, where more attention is needed, and where cross-ministerial cooperation will be essential.

Many of the problems highlighted in the assessment, she said, are rooted in wider socio-economic conditions, which means the response cannot rest with the Ministry of Education alone. Collaboration with other ministries, especially the Ministry of VSA, will be critical to addressing the social issues that affect learning outcomes before they worsen into broader societal problems.

The Minister made clear that improving the results will require more than funding. It will require a serious national rethink about the kind of support teachers receive, how children are regarded, how families and communities are engaged, and how urgently the country treats foundational learning.

The assessment may show areas of improvement, but the overall picture remains alarming. Far too many students are still below the standard they should have reached years earlier, especially in mathematics. Far too many remain in the “emerging” category, which means they are still struggling to grasp the basics and need significant support to catch up.

