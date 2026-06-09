Aleeze Convention Center upgrades with new seating, tables, expanded amenities | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Aleeze Convention Center has completed a major upgrade to its event hall, adding new banquet chairs, round tables, banquet tables and highboys as part of its continued effort to improve the experience for clients and guests.

Owner and operator Bertaux “Mr. Rude” Fleming said the upgrade is the result of four years of hard work, dedication and careful planning. He explained that while the venue had been renting chairs for events in recent years, the long-term goal was always to invest in the right furniture for the facility.

“Patience is a great virtue,” Fleming said. “I always said when we buy chairs, we are going to buy chairs that are comfortable for everyone to sit in, chairs that can withstand different weights without anyone being scared or uncomfortable.”

According to Fleming, the new seating is a major addition to a venue that has already received strong support from the public. He said patrons have consistently responded positively to the atmosphere, layout and services at Aleeze, and the latest upgrade now allows the venue to offer even more in-house options.

With the addition of its own banquet chairs, round tables, banquet tables and highboys, Aleeze Convention Center can now provide clients with more complete event packages. Fleming said this also allows the venue to better manage final event costs and offer sharper prices.

“In the past, we could not fully control the final price of an event because we had to rent chairs,” Fleming said. “Now we can be in charge of more of the pricing and create better packages for our clients.”

He said the upgrade strengthens the venue’s slogan, “It’s all in one spot,” by making it easier for clients to access the main items they need for a successful event without having to source everything separately.

Aleeze Convention Center is a multifunctional venue designed to serve diverse groups locally, regionally and internationally. The facility hosts a wide range of events, including concerts, youth events, pageants, corporate functions, expos, weddings, club nights and private celebrations.

Fleming said the venue continues to focus on comfort, quality and convenience, highlighting Aleeze’s screen, sound, lighting, ambience and air-conditioning as key features for clients looking for a reliable event space.

“We are definitely expanding on the idea that it is all in one spot,” Fleming said. “You do not have to go far to get what you need. We want people to check out Aleeze because of the comfort, screen, sound, lighting, great ambience and great service and hospitality.”

For bookings, persons can visit aleeze.sx, call 522-1975 or 547-1975, visit the Aleeze Facebook page, or email production@aleeze.sx.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/aleeze-convention-center-upgrades-with-new-seating-tables-expanded-amenities