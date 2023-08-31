ALEFPA – Le Manteau inaugurates emergency accommodation for men | FAXINFO

This Tuesday, August 29, 2023, the ALEFPA – Le Manteau association invited the press for a visit to the 10 emergency accommodation places for men opened on June 5 in the presence of Vincent Berton, delegate prefect of the Northern Islands, Fabien Sésé , general secretary and association staff.

Audrey Gil, director of ALEFPA – Le Manteau, accompanied by administrator Hélène Micot Bride, visited the association's premises, including the 10 emergency accommodation places for men in vulnerable situations. These accommodations have four bedrooms, one with four beds, one with three beds, one with two beds and a single bedroom. Each spacious room includes an independent bathroom on the adjacent terrace. The attendance rate for emergency accommodation, available weekly via the free number 115, is 90 to 95%, proof that the demand in the territory is indeed present. The average age of the beneficiaries is 45 years old with two audiences, elderly people who find themselves homeless and young people with broken families. For the 19 people who work within the association, the opening of this emergency accommodation for men is essential, offering them a calm, secure and clean place to sleep and initiate the resocialization process. ALEFPA – Le Manteau, established on the territory since 1999 and waiting to be able to renovate its premises, supports the beneficiaries in this journey of autonomy through reintegration. Alexis D., 23 years old and homeless for a year and a half, expressed his gratitude for being able to currently benefit from the device which allowed him to "catch up with his life". Thanks to the support of the association, the young man was directed to the Local Mission via the youth employment contract. On a daily basis, the associative team counts between 60 and 70 visits during the day and serves around forty meals to people in precarious situations. Every week, about sixty food parcels are distributed. The State fully finances the emergency accommodation system for men to the tune of €125.000. A system that completes the support and assistance offered by ALEFPA – Le Manteau, namely a shelter and social reintegration center for women (CHRS) with 12 places, 20 places in a family boarding house, a rental intermediation, a day center, a solidarity second-hand clothing store and a mobile solidarity grocery store. As a reminder, social emergency is a competence of the State. This device carried by the staff of ALEFPA – Le Manteau and hailed by Vincent Berton is a first response which could soon increase to 14 places available. _VX

If you need emergency accommodation, dial the free number 115

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/lalefpa-le-manteau-inaugure-lhebergement-durgence-pour-hommes/