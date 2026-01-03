Alexina Beauperthuy appointed General Manager of the Miami Beach Autograph | The Peoples Tribune

MIAMI BEACH–Alexina Beauperthuy has accepted the position of General Manager at The Miami Beach Autograph (an Autograph Collection Hotel), with her appointment taking effect January 17, 2026.

Beauperthuy, daughter of Lion Celeste Beauperthuy and Erlese Beauperthuy, brings more than 25 years of experience within Marriott, having begun her career through the Manager in Training program as Assistant Banquet Manager at Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay. Over the course of her career, she has held numerous leadership positions spanning event management and hotel operations, consistently driving revenue growth and operational excellence.

During her tenure in event management, Beauperthuy served as a chair leader on both the South Florida Event Business Council and the market CLS Event Team. She was shortlisted among several capable candidates for the position and on Christmas day she was notified that she was selected.

In 2014, Beauperthuy returned to Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay as Director of Food & Beverage, where she successfully led a major renovation project. She later served as Assistant General Manager at Marriott Stanton South Beach, Director of Hotel Operations at Miami Airport Marriott, and Director of Food & Beverage at The St. Regis Bal Harbour, delivering record-setting guest satisfaction and profitability.

Beauperthuy assumed her first General Manager role at Marriott Stanton South Beach, where she boosted associate engagement through data-driven analysis and targeted initiatives. Under her leadership, the resort achieved record-breaking results in guest and event satisfaction as well as revenue growth.

Beauperthuy is a graduate of Marriott’s Emerging Leader Program and the Women’s Executive Mentoring Program. She remains actively engaged in the community through her work on the Board of Directors with the Greater Miami & Beaches Hotel Association.

In her personal time, Beauperthuy enjoys spending time with her family back in St. Maarten and, most importantly, with her miniature schnauzer, Zara.

