All Dutch Caribbean islands rated safe under lowest U.S. travel advisory level | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–All six Dutch Caribbean islands have been listed at Level 1, the lowest travel advisory rating issued by the U.S. Department of State, according to a June 1, 2026 overview published by Travel + Leisure.

The Level 1 rating, which advises travelers to “Exercise Normal Precautions,” applies to Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten. The designation places the Dutch Caribbean among the destinations in the region carrying the lowest advisory level for travelers.

Travel + Leisure reported that most Caribbean destinations remain under the lowest warning level, while some others in the region carry higher advisories due to concerns such as crime, civil unrest, kidnapping risks and other safety issues. In that regional context, the Dutch Caribbean’s Level 1 status stands out as a positive signal for residents, visitors, tourism partners and the wider hospitality sector.

The advisory level is especially relevant as travelers continue to consider safety, reliability and destination stability when planning vacations. For the Dutch Caribbean, the Level 1 rating supports the region’s position as a travel option where visitors are advised to take normal precautions, rather than heightened or exceptional measures.

The U.S. Department of State’s advisory system ranges from Level 1 to Level 4. Level 1 advises travelers to exercise normal precautions, while Level 2 urges increased caution, Level 3 recommends reconsidering travel and Level 4 advises against travel.

For St. Maarten and the wider Dutch Caribbean, the listing provides useful reassurance for the tourism industry, airlines, cruise partners, travel agents and potential visitors. It also reinforces the importance of continued cooperation among public safety authorities, tourism stakeholders and the private sector to maintain confidence in the destination experience.

Travelers are still encouraged to remain aware of their surroundings, follow local laws and guidance, monitor official updates and prepare responsibly for any international trip. The State Department also recommends that U.S. citizens enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, known as STEP, to receive alerts and make it easier for authorities to locate them in an emergency.

The six Dutch Caribbean islands included at Level 1 are:

Aruba: Level 1, Exercise Normal PrecautionsBonaire: Level 1, Exercise Normal PrecautionsCuraçao: Level 1, Exercise Normal PrecautionsSaba: Level 1, Exercise Normal PrecautionsSt. Eustatius: Level 1, Exercise Normal PrecautionsSt. Maarten: Level 1, Exercise Normal Precautions

The Level 1 designation underscores the Dutch Caribbean’s continued standing as a region where travelers are advised to follow standard travel precautions while enjoying the islands’ tourism, culture, hospitality and natural offerings.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/all-dutch-caribbean-islands-rated-safe-under-lowest-u-s-travel-advisory-level