Allegiant, Sun Country announce merger, what it could mean for St. Maarten flights | The Peoples Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS–Two major U.S. leisure airlines are preparing to merge after Allegiant announced a definitive agreement to buy Sun Country Airlines in a cash-and-stock deal valuing Sun Country at about $1.5 billion. The development is worth watching in St. Maarten because Sun Country already services the island with scheduled nonstop flights to Princess Juliana International Airport, a route that could gain more visibility inside a larger leisure network if the deal goes through.

Sun Country currently operates a once-weekly nonstop Saturday service between Minneapolis St. Paul (MSP) and St. Maarten (SXM). If the combined airline chooses to build on Sun Country’s Caribbean footprint, it could potentially strengthen St. Maarten’s access to a key U.S. hub and open the door to additional feeder markets over time, depending on future network and fleet decisions.

Under the agreement, Sun Country shareholders will receive 0.1557 shares of Allegiant common stock plus $4.10 in cash for each Sun Country share, a premium of nearly 20 percent compared with Sun Country’s January 9, 2026 closing price. After completion, Allegiant shareholders are expected to own roughly 67 percent of the combined company, with Sun Country shareholders holding about 33 percent on a fully diluted basis.

The merger has been unanimously approved by both boards and is targeted to close in the second half of 2026, subject to shareholder votes and regulatory approvals.

Sun Country’s current St. Maarten service

Sun Country’s St. Maarten flights are presently listed as weekly Saturday operations on the MSP to SXM route:

MSP to SXM, Sun Country flight SY731: departs about 10:08 AM (MSP time), arrives about 5:32 PM (St. Maarten time)

SXM to MSP, Sun Country flight SY732: departs about 6:32 PM (St. Maarten time), arrives about 11:04 PM (MSP time)

Schedule data also indicates the seasonal window begins January 10, 2026, with service shown through May 2026. As with all airline schedules, times and operating dates can change, so travelers should confirm details when booking.

Allegiant and Sun Country are positioning the combination as a major player in low-cost vacation travel, with an estimated 22 million passengers a year. Both airlines emphasize value-focused routes to leisure destinations, often from smaller or underserved U.S. markets.

Allegiant CEO Gregory C. Anderson said the merger advances a shared goal of offering affordable, reliable service from underserved communities to leisure destinations.

Why this matters for Caribbean and Mexico routes

One key angle for international travelers is Sun Country’s existing reach beyond the U.S., including service in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean, where Allegiant has historically had a lighter presence. The companies said the combined airline would operate more than 650 routes, including service to 18 international destinations, and that the broader network could support additional nonstop leisure flying during peak travel periods while keeping fares value-oriented.

Operational flexibility, plus charter and cargo

Executives also highlighted how merging Allegiant’s strength in small and mid-sized U.S. cities with Sun Country’s larger-city network, including Minneapolis St. Paul, could allow scheduling and capacity to be adjusted more quickly. Sun Country’s charter and cargo business is expected to provide year-round revenue and aircraft utilization beyond seasonal leisure demand.

Loyalty programs and customer impact

The merger would also combine loyalty programs, linking Sun Country’s more than 2 million members with Allegiant’s roughly 21 million. The airlines said a merged program would blend features from both, with expanded redemption opportunities.

Sun Country President and CEO Jude Bricker said the transaction supports the airline’s growth while maintaining its focus on affordable travel experiences.

The agreement now moves into regulatory review, including federal antitrust scrutiny and shareholder approvals. If finalized, the deal would rank among the more significant consolidations in the U.S. leisure airline space in recent years, and for destinations like St. Maarten that Sun Country already services, it creates a scenario where expanded exposure or future adjustments to leisure routes remain possible, depending on strategy after the merger closes.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/allegiant-sun-country-announce-merger-what-it-could-mean-for-st-maarten-flights