Alleyway Transformation Planned by Be The Change Foundation & Partners

Philipsburg – An alleyway is being transformed as part of Be The Change Foundation (BTC), @ColorMeSXM initiative. Twenty-two murals have been added to Philipsburg by local and regional artists, since the project’s inception in 2020.

“This alleyway project will feature our largest mural yet, spanning over 210m²! @ColorMeSXM is our way of uplifting Philipsburg, showcasing the talents of local and regional artists, and creating a unique activity for residents and visitors through a self-guided map. We are deeply grateful for the ongoing support from artists, the community, and grant agencies,” said BTC’s Project Coordinator Laura Bijnsdorp.

The upcoming transformation is executed in collaboration with Plastic Free SXM, an initiative aimed at reducing single-use plastics on the island through community action and legislative reform. Plastic Free SXM is executed by St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) on behalf of the Government of St. Maarten, and supported by the Resilience, Sustainable Energy, and Marine Biodiversity (RESEMBID) programme, funded by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France.

Artists Nascha Kagie and Daphne Prevoo will take lead in designing the large mural depicting a fantastical underwater world, while highlighting the environmental threats of plastic pollution. “However, to complete the mural, we will need a lot of helpful and creative volunteers, as this is a massive project,” shared Nascha & Daphne. Interested volunteers can follow Plastic Free SXM on Instagram & Facebook – where the volunteer opportunities will be posted, as well as on www.volunteer.sx.

The designated alleyway for this project, Afloopsteeg, located next to Seaview Beach Hotel, will first undergo cleaning, preparation, and base-layer painting under the guidance of LICCOM Construction, a key partner in the initiative. “We are proud to contribute to this community project, enhancing Philipsburg through art, and eagerly anticipate the final result,” shared Henk Van den Heuvel, Director of LICCOM Construction. Other key supporters include the Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied, the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, and Philipsburg community and business representatives.

The mural is expected to be completed over the next several weeks with opportunities for community members to assist the artists during the process. Updates on the project will be shared on Facebook (Be The Change Foundation) and Instagram (@ColorMeSXM).

For more information about Plastic Free SXM visit @plasticfreesxm (Facebook & Instagram) or www.plasticfree.sx.

RESEMBID is a 47-project programme that supports sustainable human development efforts in 12 Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) – Aruba, Anguilla, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Montserrat, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Saint Barthélemy, Sint Maarten, and Turks and Caicos.