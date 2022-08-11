Alpha team arrested one suspect, confiscate firearm and ammunition | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: As part of an ongoing investigation, the Alpha Team arrested a man with the initials L.B.C. (38) on August 9, 2022, for involvement in a narcotics smuggling which occurred on July 26, 2022, and on August 9, 2022, at the Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise and Cargo Facilities.

In relation to this, the home of the suspect L.B.C. was subject to a search during which a firearm, ammunition and other relevant items were confiscated as part of this ongoing investigation. The suspect remains in police custody pending further investigation.

The Alpha Team is a multidisciplinary Team that is comprised of the Police Department (KPSM),the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the KoninklijkeMarechaussee and the CoastGuard.

